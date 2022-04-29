Metro Trains, Government Hospitals Might Face Power Disruption: Delhi Govt
Delhi govt wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants.
Amid a worsening power crisis, the Delhi government has warned that it may not be able to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital, like Metro trains and hospitals.
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 28 April, to assess the situation and also wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.
A government statement read, "Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals," news agency PTI reported.
Jain stated that presently, 25-30 percent of the electricity demand in Delhi is being met through these power stations, and further claimed that these stations face a shortage of coal.
Jain further added that the government was monitoring the situation closely and making every possible effort to ensure that people did not face power outages.
He was quoted as saying, "These power stations play an important role in preventing blackouts in some parts of Delhi and are also essential to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, hospitals and people in the upcoming summer season."
The Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar power plants supply 1,751 megawatt (MW) of electricity per day to Delhi. The capital gets the maximum supply of 728 MW from Dadri-II power station, while it receives 100 MW from the Unchahar station.
According to the daily coal report of the National Power Portal, all these power plants face an acute shortage of coal.
(With inputs from PTI.)
