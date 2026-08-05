E20 Fuel Damages Vehicles? Landmark Consumer Court Order Raises Severe Questions

Even as the government doubles down on its E20 rollout, a landmark consumer court ruling in Chhattisgarh's Raipur ordering Maruti Suzuki to compensate a customer over engine issues linked to the E20 petrol could deal a significant blow to the policy.

Days before Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted in Parliament on 30 July that no evidence of engine failures linked to the fuel had been found despite extensive testing, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Raipur, on 14 July, directed Maruti Suzuki and its dealer to either replace a Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid that was apparently damaged by E20 fuel or pay the owner Rs 20.5 lakh within 45 days.

The owner, Dr Premraj Devta, a 41-year-old nephrologist, had bought the car in June 2024. He also took the extended warranty valid up to 2029 or one lakh kilometres, whichever came first.

But the car didn’t come close to lasting that long.