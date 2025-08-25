E20 Petrol Rollout: Why Vehicle Owners Say It 'Feels Like Coercion'

In 2022, a staggering 17,817,281 petrol vehicles were registered in India. Among the new car buyers was Shabih Haider, a Delhi-based executive working for an elevator company, who purchased a brand-new red Volkswagen Taigun in October that year.

Less than four years into owning the car, Haider is anxious about its future owing to the E20 petrol push by the Indian government. His concern deepened when he referred to the car manual, which clearly states: "Use only unleaded petrol containing a maximum of 10 percent bioethanol (E10) or a maximum of 5 percent bioethanol (E5)."

The same warning was also printed on the fuel cap of his vehicle.