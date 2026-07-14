Will E20 Petrol Leave India's Middle Class With a Bigger Fuel Bill?

Pull into any fuel station across India today, and the option for standard, unblended power is effectively gone. Following the nationwide implementation of the 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) mandate, millions of motorists are being force-fed a fuel they didn't ask for and an economic equation they cannot balance.

What began as a neat policy blueprint for state-led self-reliance has rapidly deteriorated into a live-market tug-of-war between systemic government targets and raw, middle-class consumer anxiety.

The initial math was simple: blend 20 percent domestic ethanol into petrol to slice India's staggering crude oil import bills and slash carbon emissions. However, real-world chemistry doesn't bend to policy expectations.