Jammu and Kashmir Journalist Fahad Shah Granted Bail by Shopian Court
Fahad Shah earlier got bail on 26 February in the UAPA case only to be arrested again in a second case.
Journalist Fahad Shah was granted bail on Saturday, 5 March, by the Shopian court, his lawyer Umair Ronga confirmed to The Quint.
Shah was first arrested on Friday, 4 February, and charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly sharing social media posts with "anti-national" content with "criminal intention" that aimed to disturb law and order.
Shah got bail on 26 February in the UAPA case only to be arrested again in a second case filed by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police.
The re-arrest was in a different case, the FIR for which had been filed under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
Fahad Shah is the editor-in-chief of the online news portal The Kashmir Walla and was first arrested after the police registered a case against him in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The Kashmir Walla is a digital magazine reporting on socio-cultural issues from J&K, that started in 2011.
