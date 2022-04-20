Kashmiri Journalist Fahad Shah Booked Under UAPA for a Second Time

Shah is an independent journalist, recipient of the 25th Human Rights Press Award and the editor of The Kashmir Walla.

He was first arrested after the police registered a case against him in south Kashmir's Pulwama district for allegedly sharing social media posts with "anti-national" content with "criminal intention" that aimed to disturb law and order.

He was granted bail on 26 February in the UAPA case, only to be arrested again in a second FIR filed by the J&K Police. The second arrest was in a different case, the FIR for which had been filed under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.