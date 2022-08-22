SC Stays Delhi HC Order Allowing Filing of Rape FIR Against BJP Leader

The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 August, stayed the operation of a Delhi High Court order relating to registration of an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Hussain's plea and posted it for hearing in the third week of September.

The high court on 17 August had dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.