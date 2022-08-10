Justice UU Lalit Appointed as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was appointed as the 49th chief justice of India (CJI) by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, 10 August. He will succeed incumbent Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who is slated to retire on 26 August.

Justice Lalit's appointment as the CJI is slated to take effect from 27 August 2022, and he is due retire on 8 November 2022.

He is the second CJI who was directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar.