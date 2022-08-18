SC Refuses To Stay Order on Filing Rape FIR Against BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 August, refused to stay the operation of the Delhi High Court order which paved the way for the registration of an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

The top court, however, agreed to list next week the appeal of Hussain against the High Court verdict in the case.

The High Court, on 17 August, dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.