Delhi HC Rejects BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain's Plea, Allows Filing of Rape FIR

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition by BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain challenging a trial court order directing the city police to register an FIR against him on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

Justice Asha Menon said there was no perversity in the 2018 trial order directing the registration of the FIR and vacated the interim orders of the court staying its operation.

“There is no merit in the present petition. The petition is dismissed. The interim orders stand vacated. The FIR be registered forthwith. The investigations be completed and a detailed report under Section 173 Cr.P.C. be submitted before the learned MM (metropolitan magistrate) within three months,” said the court in its order on Wednesday, 17 August.