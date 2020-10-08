What Does SC’s Shaheen Bagh Verdict Mean for Our Right to Protest?

In a short judgment regarding the petitions filed earlier in the year against the Shaheen Bagh protests, the Supreme Court has held that “public ways and public spaces cannot be occupied in such a manner and that too indefinitely.” While acknowledging the right to dissent, the court stated that “demonstrations expressing dissent have to be in designated places alone.”

Noting the inconvenience caused to commuters by the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, the judges go on to say that “We have, thus, no hesitation in concluding that such kind of occupation of public ways, whether at the site in question or anywhere else for protests is not acceptable and the administration ought to take action to keep the areas clear of encroachments or obstructions.” (emphasis added)

While the court didn’t pass any adverse orders against the protesters at the site, which became a symbol of the anti-CAA protests, it ended its judgment by saying that it hoped no such situation arose in the future, and that protests going forward should be subject to the legal position specified by them.