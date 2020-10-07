Protests Can’t Block Public Spaces, Only in Designated Places: SC

The bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari had reserved their decision on 21 September after noting that there cannot be a “universal policy” on the right to protest “as the situation may vary on a case to case basis”, but that they would try to see how they could balance this with the blocking of roads.

Several petitions had been filed earlier this year asking the court to shift the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC protesters at Shaheen Bagh to an alternative site because of the inconvenience caused by their blocking of the main road.

A bench of the court headed by Justice Kaul had at the time also observed that the right to protest should not be an impediment to other people’s rights, but tried to resolve the matter by appointing senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors. The interlocutors submitted their report to the court in a sealed cover on 24 February, but the matter could not be taken up again because of the Delhi riots and then the coronavirus pandemic.