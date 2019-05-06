SC Panel’s Clean Chit to CJI Gogoi Sadly Comes as No Surprise

This litany of missteps was hardly likely to inspire any confidence in women observing the whole thing, let alone the complainant. The subsequent constitution of the three-member committee, with two male judges on it, presided over by a male judge and made up of sitting judges rather than retired judges (as the complainant had requested), certainly didn’t help improve things.

One thing that has often been lost in all of this but also didn’t help make the panel reassuring is that the head of the panel, Justice Bobde, is someone next in line to become CJI – for which to happen he will need to be recommended by the very person he is investigating.

Even though Justice Ramana recused himself after the complainant raised concerns about his presence on the committee, the inquiry always looked like it would raise more questions than answers when Justice Bobde clarified that neither party would be allowed to bring a lawyer. Again, the complainant had specifically requested this, citing the power differential between her and the CJI as well as the three judges, but again, her request had fallen on deaf ears.

And continued to fall on deaf ears when she raised the request during the hearings, where the judges failed to provide her with a copy of what was being recorded as her statement, and also refused to inform her of the procedure the inquiry would be following.