SC Staff Who Alleged Sexual Misconduct by Ex-CJI Gogoi Reinstated
The Supreme Court has reinstated a woman employee who had last year accused former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual misconduct, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday, 22 January.
The report quoted sources as saying that the woman had joined duty and proceeded on leave. Even her arrears have been cleared, the report quoted the sources as saying. Senior advocate Vrinda Grover has also confirmed the development to The Quint.
The woman, according to The Indian Express report, joined the Supreme Court in May 2014.
The in-house committee, that had investigated the matter, had given a clean chit to the former CJI after finding 'no substance' in the allegations levelled against Gogoi. The committee comprised of Justice SA Bobde (now CJI), Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.
The woman had withdrawn from the proceedings of the committee on the grounds that she was not allowed legal representation.
The office of the Supreme Court Secretary General had also, in April 2019, denied the charges, calling them “absolutely false and scurrilous”.
The woman had also alleged that her husband and brother-in-law, both posted with Delhi Police, were also suspended in the months after she was fired, The Indian Express report said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)