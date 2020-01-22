SC Staff Who Alleged Sexual Misconduct by Ex-CJI Gogoi Reinstated

The Supreme Court has reinstated a woman employee who had last year accused former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual misconduct, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday, 22 January.

The report quoted sources as saying that the woman had joined duty and proceeded on leave. Even her arrears have been cleared, the report quoted the sources as saying. Senior advocate Vrinda Grover has also confirmed the development to The Quint.

The woman, according to The Indian Express report, joined the Supreme Court in May 2014.