Pegasus: Hearing Adjourned As Centre Seeks Time; May Now File Further Affidavit

The Supreme Court, on 17 August, decided to issue a notice to the Centre on the petitions filed before it regarding the use of the Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens.

At the hearing, the court had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta whether the Centre is willing to file an affidavit clarifying whether it purchased and used Pegasus or not.

"My submission is that whatever we submitted in the last affidavit covers the case," Mehta has told the court.

The Centre had filed an affidavit in the court on 16 August, which said the pleas before the court are based on "conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material (sic)".

However, the affidavit, did not include an denial that the spyware in question had been acquired and used by the government/government agencies.