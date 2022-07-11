Supreme Court Does Not List Maharashtra Matters Despite Orders Saying It Would

On 4 July, Dr Singhvi mentioned the plea by the Thackeray camp against the speaker's recognition of Gogawale as the new chief whip before the apex court. The vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it would also be taken up on 11 July with the other connected matters.

Finally, on 8 July, the plea by Subhash Desai, general secretary of the Shiv Sena, challenging the decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government, was mentioned before the court. The vacation bench once again specifically ordered that the matter be listed on 11 July with the other connected matters.

The case status for each of these matters on the Supreme Court's website still says that they are tentatively to be listed on 11 July, but none of them find mention in the Supreme Court's cause lists (Main and Supplementary) published on their website on Sunday, 10 July. All the matters had been on the Advance cause list for 11 July.

The outcome of this whole batch of cases is the last remaining way for Uddhav Thackeray to try and assert his control over the Shiv Sena and try to salvage the Maha Vikas Aghadi, though it is difficult to really see any chance of success for the unlikely coalition.

Perhaps more importantly in the long term, this batch of cases involves significant constitutional issues and legal questions which could play a big role in ensuring the relevance of the anti-defection law, and could prove to be crucial to the survival of non-BJP state governments across the country.