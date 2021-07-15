'Did Not Encourage Violence': Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail in Sedition Case

Jawaharla Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sedition law, has moved a bail plea before a court in New Delhi, in a case related to his alleged inflammatory speeches.



Imam, an activist and a JNU PhD scholar, surrendered to the Delhi police in January 2020, amid a lookout for him after he was charged with sedition. He was also charged under the UAPA in April 2020.



According to PTI, Sharjeel Imam, on Thursday, 15 July, claimed that he has never participated in or encouraged any violence during the course of any protest or demonstration and is a peace-loving citizen.



Further, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, representing Sharjeel, reportedly read parts of his speeches to the court and pointed out that they do not fall within the meaning of sedition law.