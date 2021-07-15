'Welcome Observation': Politicians, Lawyers on CJI's 'Sedition' Query

The question came, as the apex court was hearing a plea moved by SG Vombatkere. The CJI-led bench also issued a notice to the central government and tagged the plea with a similar pending petition filed by the Editors Guild of India.



Meanwhile, former Union Minister Arun Shourie has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law.



Lauding the CJI’s question pertaining to the law, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: