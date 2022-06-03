'CAA Against Country's Secularism, Won't Be Implemented Here': Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, 2 June, asserted that his government would not implement the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Speaking at a function organised to mark the conclusion of his government's first anniversary celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, he said, "The government has a clear position on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). That will continue."

He said persons holding responsible positions have often said the law would be implemented.