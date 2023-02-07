Supreme Court Dismisses Author Rana Ayyub's Plea in Money Laundering Case
Last year, the ED lodged a case against Ayyub under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Supreme Court did not provide relief to journalist and author Rana Ayyub pertaining to a money laundering case on Tuesday, 7 February.
Bare essentials: Ayyub had moved the apex court over a summons issued by a special court in Ghaziabad, according to a report by Live Law.
The Ghaziabad court is hearing a case lodged against Ayyub by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Ayyub's plea was heard by a Supreme Court division bench comprising Justices V Ramasubramanian and J B Pardiwala
In the courtroom: Ayyub had challenged the Ghaziabad court's summons on the grounds of the lack of jurisdiction.
"The petitioner has never been arrested. Now, she is being dragged to a state where her safety would be most in jeopardy. Can her personal liberty be deprived in a procedure not authorised by law?" Ayyub's lawyer and senior advocate Vrinda Grover had argued.
Yes, but: This line of argument was apparently not enough as the Supreme Court, instead, left it open for the matter to be raised in the trial court.
"Under Section 3 of PMLA, place where any of six activities or processes are carried out - concealment, possession, acquisition, use, projecting as unainted property, claiming as untainted property, the offence of money laundering is said to have taken place. Navi Mumbai, where the bank account is located, is the destination where the proceeds of crime have reached, if at all. The question as to whether any one or more of the six activities have taken place question of fact which has to be decided based on evidence."Supreme Court Justice Ramasubramanian
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Supreme Court PMLA PMLA court
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.