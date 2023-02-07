Supreme Court Dismisses Author Rana Ayyub's Plea in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court did not provide relief to journalist and author Rana Ayyub pertaining to a money laundering case on Tuesday, 7 February.

Bare essentials: Ayyub had moved the apex court over a summons issued by a special court in Ghaziabad, according to a report by Live Law.

The Ghaziabad court is hearing a case lodged against Ayyub by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Ayyub's plea was heard by a Supreme Court division bench comprising Justices V Ramasubramanian and J B Pardiwala

In the courtroom: Ayyub had challenged the Ghaziabad court's summons on the grounds of the lack of jurisdiction.

"The petitioner has never been arrested. Now, she is being dragged to a state where her safety would be most in jeopardy. Can her personal liberty be deprived in a procedure not authorised by law?" Ayyub's lawyer and senior advocate Vrinda Grover had argued.

Yes, but: This line of argument was apparently not enough as the Supreme Court, instead, left it open for the matter to be raised in the trial court.