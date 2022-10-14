ED Files Chargesheet Against Rana Ayyub: Here's What We Know So Far

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 13 October, filed a prosecution complaint -- which is the equivalent of a charge sheet -- against journalist Rana Ayyub over alleged laundering of funds collected by her for relief work.

The ED has claimed that Ayyub “illegally” raised an amount of Rs 2.69 crore and “cheated” donors from the general public by putting the funds to her personal use.

The prosecution complaint was filed on 12 October at a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).