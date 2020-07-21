SC Files Suo Motu Contempt Case Against Prashant Bhushan, Twitter

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 21 July, initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan over his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court also initiated contempt proceedings against Twitter India for the same.

Bhushan told The Quint that he is not sure which tweet this case was about. He did not wish to comment further at this time on the case. The case was filed on 9 July, and therefore, evidently relates to tweets on or from before that date.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari initiated the suo motu proceedings. By “suo motu” it is meant that the judges themselves decided to take up the case.