Did SC Stop Open Hearings on 2009 Contempt Case Against Bhushan?

Bhushan, represented by famous lawyer Ram Jethmalani at that time, had tried to object to the maintainability of the case, saying his statements did not amount to contempt of court. The apex court had rejected these arguments and said the contempt case should proceed.

However, the case did not proceed far after that, with Jethmalani arguing at a subsequent hearing that the matter should be referred to a larger bench as there were key issues on freedom of speech and constitutionality of contempt of court involved. Bhushan's father, the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan, filed an affidavit in the court stating he held the same opinion as his son, that 8 of the last 16 CJIs (at the time) had been corrupt.

The last hearing in the matter had taken place in 2012, before it was suddenly listed before Justice Arun Mishra's bench on 24 July – the news of it being dug up on the same day as the court listed the new suo motu contempt case.

In that separate suo motu case, Bhushan has replied with an affidavit in which he has argued that the views expressed by him in his tweets are his bona fide opinion, and has provided detailed reasons for why he thinks the Supreme Court, and the last four Chief Justices of India in particular, have played a role in the destruction of democracy in the last six years.