SC to See If Allegations of Judicial Corruption Attract Contempt

In the other contempt case involving Prashant Bhushan before it, the Supreme Court has decided it will now examine whether it is possible to make allegations of corruption against judges, and if so, what the process for making such allegations should be.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari said that they were framing the following larger questions for hearing in the 11-year-old contempt case against Bhushan for comments made by him to Tehelka magazine in 2009, according to Live Law: