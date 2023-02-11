ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Who Discharged Sharjeel Imam Recuses Himself From Jamia Violence Case

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma recused himself from a similar case citing “personal reasons.”

The Quint
Published
Law
2 min read
Judge Who Discharged Sharjeel Imam Recuses Himself From Jamia Violence Case
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Delhi court judge, who discharged JNU student Sharjeel Imam and 10 others in a 2019 Jamia violence case just a few days ago, recused himself from hearing similar cases related to the violence, owing to “personal reasons.”

While recusing himself from the case, Arul Varma, Special Judge (NDPS), South-East District, Saket Court said, “Due to personal reasons, the undersigned hereby recuses from hearing the matter.”

His court has been hearing two cases connected to the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia on 13 December and 15 December 2019. Varma discharged JNU student Imam, student activists Safoora Zargar and Asif Iqbal Tanha and eight others in the 15 December case last week.

The court had observed that the police did not apprehend the “actual perpetrators” of the violence, “but surely managed to rope the persons herein as scapegoats.”

Also Read

More than a 'Mouthpiece': Why Court Order Discharging Sharjeel Imam is Important

More than a 'Mouthpiece': Why Court Order Discharging Sharjeel Imam is Important
ADVERTISEMENT

The court further pointed that the prosecution has ex facie been launched in a  “perfunctory and cavalier fashion”, despite the fact that mere presence at a protest site doesn’t automatically implicate someone as an accused.

On Friday, 10 February, the Delhi police moved a plea in the High Court that challenged Arul Varma’s order and said that the court had “passed gravely prejudicial and adverse remarks against the prosecuting agency and the investigation” and was “swayed by emotional and sentimental feelings."

The case is now listed before Principal District and Sessions Judge at the Saket district court, with a transfer request for the matter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police's plea against the order that discharged Imam has been listed for 13 February.

Also Read

As a Jamia Alumnus, I Feel It's Not the Place to Screen BBC's Modi Documentary

As a Jamia Alumnus, I Feel It's Not the Place to Screen BBC's Modi Documentary

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law

Topics:  Jamia Violence   Sharjeel Imam 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×