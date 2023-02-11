Judge Who Discharged Sharjeel Imam Recuses Himself From Jamia Violence Case

The Delhi court judge, who discharged JNU student Sharjeel Imam and 10 others in a 2019 Jamia violence case just a few days ago, recused himself from hearing similar cases related to the violence, owing to “personal reasons.”

While recusing himself from the case, Arul Varma, Special Judge (NDPS), South-East District, Saket Court said, “Due to personal reasons, the undersigned hereby recuses from hearing the matter.”