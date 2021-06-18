‘Govt Scared of Our Intention to Question Them’: Asif Iqbal Tanha
In an exclusive interview, Asif Iqbal Tanha said HC’s judgment is the answer to the probe conducted by Delhi Police.
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
“Is protesting a terrorist act? The Constitution gives us the right to protest.”Asif Iqbal Tanha
Charged under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Law (UAPA), student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Thursday, 17 June, along with Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal.
The Delhi High Court Bench, consisting of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani, categorically noted that the state failed to produce evidence to show that the three accused prima facie committed a terror offence as envisaged under the UAPA.
Speaking exclusively with The Quint, Tanha said that the court’s judgment is the answer to the investigations conducted by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.
"They tried to prolong our bail, but the right to dissent cannot be silenced," Tanha expressed.
He added, “Our acts were not harming the nation, they were harming the ego of the government. The government is scared of out intention to question them.”
The Delhi Police Special Cell has been investigating a case registered under FIR 59, which makes the case that communal violence which erupted in parts of North-East Delhi was a "conspiracy" by activists protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The Jamia Millia Islamia student, who had been languishing in a prison for over a year also said: "Everyone is mentally and physically tortured in jail."
Upon being asked his opinion on the media trials that followed his indictment, he said, "A large section of the media has lost its conscience."
