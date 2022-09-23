NIA Court Rejects Varavara Rao’s Plea To Visit Hyderabad for Eye Surgery

Among the bail conditions laid down for Rao, who was arrested on August 28, 2018 from his Hyderabad residence in the case, was that he would reside within the limits of Greater Mumbai and not leave the city without prior permission of the NIA court.

On Friday, Rao sought permission to travel to Hyderabad for three months for cataract surgery and post surgical care formalities. As per his application, the poet-activist has cataract in both eyes and the condition requires operation and treatment.

The plea was rejected by Special Judge RN Rokade.