Bhima Koregaon Case: Special NIA Court Rejects Default Bail Plea of 5 Accused

The Bhima-Koregaon case pertains to the alleged inflammatory speeches made at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, which was held at Shaniwarwada in Pune, on 31 December 2017.

According to the Pune Police, the speeches delivered at the conclave had triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts, on the day after the conclave, i.e., 1 January 2018. The police also claimed that the conclave had been backed by Maoists.

Till now, a total of 16 accused have been arrested in the case. One of the accused – Father Stan Swamy – died of cardiac arrest last year, a day before his bail hearing.