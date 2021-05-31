Central Vista Is of National Importance, Can’t Stop: Delhi HC

The petitioners in the instant case, Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi, had sought a stay on the construction of Central Vista due to the COVID-19 situation in the national Capital and the threat of the site becoming a potential super spreader due to the construction work.

The plea contended that there was no rationale for classifying the Central Vista Project as an “essential service”, merely because some executive mandated contractual deadline was ostensibly required to be met.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who was appearing for the petitioners, argued that the petition was filed because they "were afraid that their dereliction was going to lead to an Auschwitz on the gardens of Delhi”.