Why Controversy Around the Central Vista Project Refuses To Die

Defying all criticisms, construction work for the controversial Central Vista re-development project has been going on in Delhi through the thick of the pandemic. This 2.8-billion-rupee worth project, which has been touted by critics as the Modi government's "vanity project”, is going on under what the government has defined as "essential services".

The project involves construction of a new Parliament and revamping the North and South blocks of Lutyens Delhi, which requires tearing down of some iconic government buildings that form a part of Delhi's historical narrative.

While initial legal battles to stop this project was unsuccessful, as the Supreme Court gave its green signal, there is another petition that is being heard at the Delhi High Court that seeks to temporarily halt the construction activities owing to the pandemic.