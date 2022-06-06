COVID Orphan Gets Loan Repayment Notice From LIC – Is This Legal?

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)'s decision to send legal notices to 17-year-old Vanisha Pathak demanding repayment of a Rs 29 lakh loan taken out by her deceased father has caused an uproar.

Support has poured in for Pathak, whose both parents died in the horrific second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that swept India in May 2021 – including from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who asked the Department of Financial Services and LIC to look into the matter.

While LIC officials are now saying Pathak's request to deal with repayment after she turns 18 has been accepted and communicated to the family (which denies any such communication), a key question to be asked is: why is a child being asked to repay a loan taken out by their parent?