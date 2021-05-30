States Announce Relief Packages for Those Orphaned Due to COVID

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state government will implement the ‘Balaseva Scheme’, as per directions of the Center. Under the scheme, people who lost both parents will be eligible for monthly monetary support of Rs 3,500.

“The money will be given to the guardians,” he said.

Now in case parents do not have guardians, the kids will be taken into Child Care Institutions. The government will ensure these children get education in government model schools, higher education or employment, the CM said.

He also added, kids will get free laptops and tablets to complete their education. Female kids above the age of 21, will be given Rs 1 lakh, which can be used for getiting employment or pursuing higher education.

When asked about the cost of the scheme, he said they were yet to ascertain it.