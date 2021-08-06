'Their Memory Kept Me Motivated': CBSE Topper Recalls Losing Parents to COVID

Vanisha Pathak, who attained 100 marks in her English, Sanskrit, Science, and Social Science exams, and 97 in Mathematics, recalls the tragic demise of both her parents within days of each other in May.

"The last thing my mother said to me was 'just believe in yourself... we will back soon'. The last words of my father were 'beta, himmat rakhna' (stay strong, my child)," Pathak told NDTV in an interview.

With exams right around the corner, the teenager, though shaken with the tragic loss, had continued to persevere in her studies at the time.