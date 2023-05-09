Recap: Kerala HC Expresses Shock Over Boat Tragedy, SC On Amit Shah's Remarks

While the top court pulled up Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other politicians for making statements about the recently scrapped reservations for OBC Muslims in Karnataka, the Kerala High Court initiated suo motu proceedings in the boat accident that claimed over 22 lives in Kerala.
Here are the top legal highlights from Tuesday, 9 May:
Kerala Boat Accident: HC Expresses Shock, Initiates Suo Motu Proceedings
The Kerala High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings in the boat accident in Kerala that claimed over 22 lives.
The court noted:
"The final loss is for the citizens and no other, because instances like this are erased from memory soon. Therefore judicial interference becomes necessary, lest the unfortunate loss of lives is forgotten."
It termed the accident as "shocking" and "haunting", according to The Indian Express.
In a nutshell: A boat afloat the Poorapuzha river with 40 passengers onboard capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, 7 May.
Over 22 people lost their lives in the mishap.
The state government had ordered a judicial probe one day after the incident.
The boat owner identified as Nazer was arrested from Kozhikode on the same day. He has been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report cited Malappuram District Police Superintendent S Sujith Das as saying.
The driver of the boat as well as his helper are currently on the run.
Makers Of Kerala Story Move SC Against Ban In WB & TN
Makers of The Kerala Story have moved the Supreme Court against the explicit ban of the controversial film in West Bengal and de facto ban in Tamil Nadu.
Sudipto Sen's controversial film, The Kerala Story, has drummed up support from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, 9 May, declared the movie tax-free in the state.
But the film – which has been accused of distorting figures and peddling hate – is facing pushback from non-BJP-ruled states.
Karnataka: SC Objects To Politicians Remarks on Scrapping of Reservations For OBC Muslims
The top court objected to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other public functionaries making statements about scrapping of the 4 percent reservation for OBC Muslims in Karnataka, since the matter is sub-judice.
A bench of Justices KM Joseph, BV Nagarathna and Ahsanuddin Amanullah remarked that public functionaries should exercise caution in their speeches, and not politicise issues that are under consideration by the Court.
SC Reserves Order On Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt's Plea Seeking Recusal Of Justice MR Shah From Hearing His Case
Meanwhile, the top court reserved its verdict in a plea by former IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking the recusal of Justice MR Shah from hearing his case.
The case relates to the custodial death of Prabhudas Vaishnani, who was among 133 people caught by Jamnagar police after a communal riot broke out following a bandh call in view of BJP leader L.K. Advani's Rath Yatra.
Subsequently, his brother lodged an FIR accusing Bhatt, who was then posted as additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar, and six other policemen of killing his sibling by torturing him while he was in their custody.
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar was hearing Bhatt's plea seeking to adduce additional evidence in his appeal challenging his conviction in the case. Justice Shah, who is retiring on 15 May, said that the order on recusal will be pronounced tomorrow.
Of Note: Bhatt had sparked a controversy when he claimed that Narendra Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, had told senior police officials at his Gandhinagar residence on the night of 27 February 2002, that people should be allowed to "vent their anger against Muslims" for 72 hours to avenge the Godhra incident.
ICYMI | Gangster Tillu Tajpuria Murder: Accused Sent To 4-Day Police Custody
A Delhi court, on Monday, 9 May, sent the four accused in the murder case of gangster Tillu Tajpuria, to four-day police custody.
Tajpuria was attacked by rival gang members with an iron rod and stabbed with a 'sua' 40 times inside Tihar Jail.