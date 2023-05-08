21 Killed After Boat Capsizes in Kerala's Malappuram; Rescue Operations Ongoing

At least 21 people were killed after a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, 7 May.

"So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not," Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several rescue personnel were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred on Sunday night. The search for survivors is still underway.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the health department at midnight and instructed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured persons.

The minister also said that the postmortem of the deceased should begin at 6 am on Monday.