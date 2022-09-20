Bilkis Bano Witness Writes to CJI Citing 'Threat to Life' From Released Convict
Convict Radheshyam Shah allegedly told Imtiaz Ghanchi, "What did you get by calling me an accused? I’m out now."
A prosecution witness in the Bilkis Bano case wrote to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday, 20 September, and expressed fear for his life, alleging that one of the key convicts threatened him.
Eleven men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and killing 14 members of her family – including her three-year-old daughter – during the Gujarat riots of 2002 were released from a sub-jail in Godhra in August after a state government panel approved their application for remission of sentence.
In his letter, the witness Imtiaz Ghanchi, who is a native of Singvad (Randhikpur) village (which is also the native place of Bilkis and the convicts), said that on 15 September, when he was travelling from Singvad village to his residence in Devgadh Baria, convict Radheshyam Shah spotted him at the Piplod railway barricade.
Shah allegedly told him, "What did you get by calling me an accused? I’m out now."
In his representation dated 19 September, Ghanchi said that Shah and the driver of his vehicle laughed before leaving. Subsequently, Ghanchi sought "appropriate legal proceedings," claiming that there was a threat to his life.
Moreover, he sent copies of the letter to the Gujarat home secretary, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Dahod district collector, and the Dahod police.
Ghanchi's Statement During Bilkis' Trial
During the Bilkis Bano trial before the special Mumbai CBI court, Ghanchi said that on the day after the Godhra train burning incident, he had seen one of the accused, now deceased Naresh Modhiya, holding a Rampuri knife in his hand.
He added that he had seen another accused, Pradeep Modhiya, pelting stones and chanting slogans near his residence in Gujarat's Randhikpur.
Ghanchi said that fearing the mob, he left his residence along with his mother and sister, seeking refuge at the house of a person named Lalu Madiya Parmar for two days.
He further deposed that no one from the mob entered Parmar's house, but said that he witnessed his residence being burnt and saw his belongings being looted.
