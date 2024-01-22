Bilkis Bano Case: 11 Convicts Meet SC Deadline, Surrender Before Godhra Jail

All eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered before the Godhra sub-jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Sunday, 21 January, minutes before the deadline imposed by the Supreme Court ended.
This comes two days after the apex court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by 10 of the 11 men convicted in the case, seeking more time to surrender.
Earlier this month, the court quashed the Gujarat government's remission order allowing the premature release of the eleven convicts, and to report to jail within two weeks – by 21 January.
The 10 convicts sought more time from the Supreme Court citing reasons such as meeting family responsibilities, taking care of aged parents, harvesting winter crops, and health conditions.
What Did the SC Order Say?
On 15 August 2022, the Gujarat government granted remission and released eleven men, sentenced to life for the gang rape of then 21-year-old Bano, and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
While setting aside the government's decision, on 8 January, the top court had made a key observation – the "appropriate" government to take a call on the remission of convicts was Maharashtra, and not Gujarat.
"The government of the State where the offender is sentenced is the appropriate government to grant remission, not the government of the state where the offence took place," Justice Nagarathana said.
"They have lost their right to liberty once they were convicted and imprisoned. If they want to seek remission in accordance with law then they have to be in jail. Rule of law must prevail. Thus all respondents are directed to report to jail authorities within two weeks," she added.
On 3 March, 2002, Bilkis Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district during the post-Godhra riots.
On 21 January 2008, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai sentenced 11 men to life imprisonment in connection with the case.
The Supreme Court had in April 2019 directed the Gujarat government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and accommodation to Bilkis.
The 11 convicts who walked out of the jail were convicted for gang rape of a pregnant woman, murder and unlawful assembly under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)