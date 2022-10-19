Bilkis Bano Case Convicts Were Out for 1,000 Days Before Release: How and Why?

The latest developments in the case unfolded on Monday when the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that it decided to release the 11 convicts in the case because:

they completed 14 years and above in prison

their behaviour was "found to be good"

the central government had also "conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval"

According to the Gujarat government's affidavit, the 11 convicted men were out of jail for an average of 1,176 days each before each of them was released.

All of them, except 57-year-old Bakabhai Vahoniya, who was out of prison for 998 days, were out for more than 1000 days before being released.

They were out either on:

Parole: The temporary or permanent release of a prisoner before completing their sentence

Furlough: The temporary release of a prisoner so that they can maintain familial and social relationships and deal with the mental distress of long-term imprisonment

Temporary bail: Bail that is granted for a short period of time before the regular bail hearing

Out of the 11 convicts, 58-year-old Ramesh Chandana was out of prison for 1,576 days (1,198 days of parole and 378 days of furlough) before his release, more than any other convict.