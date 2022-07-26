Ansal Brothers' Evidence Tampering Jail Sentence Reduced: How is This Justice?

The sessions judge also looked at mitigating factors which have to be considered when deciding the sentence, and finds that the lower court had failed to consider these properly in this case.

He notes that "there is substance in the plea raised by the learned Counsels for the appellants that the impugned order on sentence has left out just, fair and humane considerations while awarding the impugned sentence in complete disregard to the mitigating circumstances such as age, ailments and the sufferance of protracted trial for now almost 20 years each of the appellants."

According to the sessions judge, the order of the lower court on sentencing "absolutely sidelined the criminal jurisprudence on sentencing that envisages punishment in proportion to the crime committed and sentence with the avowed object of deterrence and reformation".

But while it is good to see the courts go into these questions, one has to ask to what extent this should lead to a reduction in sentence, when the punishment under Section 409 – of life imprisonment no less – was still on the table.

The delay in the trial's completion is a tricky one. This is often because of the problems with the criminal justice system, but in this case, was also delayed by the multiple rounds of cases before the courts regarding the main case, including three decisions of the Supreme Court, which only ended in 2017.

For the Ansals to claim this should lead to a reduction in sentence is a bit rich, especially since, and this is worth remembering, they were trying to subvert the course of justice.