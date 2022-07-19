Uphaar Cinema Fire: Delhi Court Orders Ansal Brothers' Release, Cites 'Old Age'

Further, Krishnamoorti said that the judiciary had let her down, adding that courts were not for ordinary citizens.

"I think I made the mistake of committing to the Courts. First, the Supreme Court let us down, and now the sessions court has let us down. I think they don’t want to give justice to families of victims of Uphaar tragedy. Courts are not for ordinary citizens. I am shocked by what happened today," she said.

The fire had broken out in the Uphaar cinema on 13 June 1997 during the screening of Hindi film Border. At least 59 people were killed and 100 injured amid the incident.

The alleged tampering of evidence by the Ansal brothers came to the limelight in July 2002, after which a departmental inquiry was launched into the incident.