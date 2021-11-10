'Justice, Finally': Neelam Krishnamoorthy on Ansals' Sentencing in Uphaar Case

"I'm at peace because I know my children are at peace. I'm a firm believer that there can be no peace without justice. Justice has been done."

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who lost her two children to the fire at Delhi's Uphaar cinema in June 1997, and has since been fighting a long battle to get justice, spoke exclusively to The Quint, after a Delhi court sentenced the owners – Sushil and Gopal Ansal – to seven years in jail, for tampering with evidence in the case. 59 people, including 23 children, died in the Uphaar cinema fire 24 years ago.

"This verdict has restored my faith in the judicial system, which was shattered on 19 August 2015, when the Supreme Court allowed the Ansals to walk free, after paying a fine of Rs 30 crore each for a trauma centre," said Krishnamoorthy.