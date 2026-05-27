With Karnataka Power Tussle Almost Over, What Shivakumar Brings to CM's Chair

Patience, prayers, and perseverance are core to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the likely successor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been asked to step down by the Congress high command as per an unconfirmed power-sharing agreement of 2.5 years, struck when the Congress came to power in the state in 2023.

Ending months of suspense over the change of guard, the Congress high command called both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi on 26 May, where the outgoing CM was asked to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Siddaramaiah is expected to resign in a day or two, followed by a Congress Legislature Party meeting where Shivakumar's name will be announced, AICC sources told The Quint. Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the state Congress party since March 2020 (he officially took charge on 2 July 2020), will be replaced by a person of Siddaramaiah's choice. The party is likely to pick a Dalit or a Lingayat face.