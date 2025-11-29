Why Congress is Struggling to Pick Shivakumar over Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

With the political drama over the confidential understanding of "rotational chief minister for 2.5 years'' (purportedly agreed upon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in 2023) reaching a crescendo, the Congress High Command has seemingly decided to resolve the leadership issue.

Kharge told the media that he will call a meeting of senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to douse the confusion. "Whatever medicine needs to be given will be given accordingly,'' he added.

As a first step, the Congress high command directed Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to meet over breakfast on Saturday, 29 November, to work out a formula before they are called to New Delhi for talks.

After the breakfast meeting, however, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar addressed a joint press conference, stating that no leadership issue was discussed, and that they talked about evolving the strategy for the next Assembly polls in 2028. ''We will abide by whatever the high command says," they added.