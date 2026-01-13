1,000 Days of Siddaramaiah's Second Term: Where Did the Zest Go?

Last week, Siddaramaiah made history as the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka. As he is now inching towards completing 1,000 days of his second term in office in mid-February, attention has turned to comparing his administrative journey across both terms in office.

Siddaramaiah's first term from 2013 to 2018 saw the launch of his flagship 'Bhagya' (welfare) schemes: Anna Bhagya, which assured 30 kg rice at one rupee per kg; Bhagyalakshmi in support of the girl child from economically disadvantaged families; and Ksheera Bhagya, which provided milk to school children to overcome malnutrition. During this period, Siddaramaiah also faced no internal political challenges.

By contrast, Siddaramaiah 2.0—from 2023 to now—has been driven by political compulsions, strain over the five Congress guarantees, charges of corruption, and speculation of a change of guard.