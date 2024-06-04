Karimganj Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats underwent polling in the first three phases. Voting for five seats were held in phase one on 19 April, five seats in phase two on 26 April, and four seats in phase three on 7 May. This year, Assam recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of over 81%.



Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on eleven of them, while its NDA partners – UPPL and AGP are competing on one and two seats, respectively. Among its INDIA opponents in the state, Congress is fielding candidates from 13 seats and has left the one remaining seat for AJP. Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF will be a key contestant to watch out for on certain seats.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, BJP won nine seats, while Congress emerged victorious on three. One seat each was won by AIUDF and an independent candidate. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seven seats, Congress won three, and AIUDF managed to win three seats, leaving one for an independent candidate.