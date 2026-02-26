Inside Operation 'Trashi-I' and the Killing of JeM Leader Saifullah Balochi

The killing of dreaded militant and purported commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Saifaullah Balochi, in a recent gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, has come as a major breakthrough for security forces in the sensitive region.

Balochi, who had been active in the Chenab valley and the Pir Panjal regions for the last few years, was reportedly the leader of a heavily armed group, which was the mastermind behind several deadly attacks against security forces. "They were calling themselves the ‘Azrael group'," Bhim Sen Tuti, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu told The Quint.

His killing is likely to deal a big blow to the organisation is likely to receive a big blow in the forested terrain. Elucidating on the "two main reasons why the operation is a major success", Tuti said,