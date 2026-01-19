Army Havildar Killed In Kishtwar, Hunt For Terrorists Intensifies

An Army Havildar was killed and several soldiers were injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Singpura area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on 18 January 2026. The operation, codenamed TRASHI-I, began after security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists. The encounter involved heavy exchange of fire, with terrorists using grenades and automatic weapons. Security forces have since intensified their search operations in the dense forests of the region.
According to The Indian Express, Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces succumbed to his injuries on 19 January 2026 after being critically wounded during the operation.
The Army’s White Knight Corps paid tribute to his courage and sacrifice, stating that he was injured while executing a counter-terrorism operation in the upper reaches of Chhatru, Kishtwar. The injured soldiers were evacuated from the forested area with the help of local villagers and taken to hospital for treatment.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the encounter began around noon on 18 January 2026 in the Sonnar forest belt, northeast of Chatroo, during a joint search operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Havildar Singh was among nine personnel injured when a group of foreign terrorists, suspected to be Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives, attacked the search team with grenades and gunfire. The operation was temporarily halted overnight due to difficult terrain and resumed at first light with additional reinforcements and advanced surveillance equipment.
As Deccan Herald stated in an article, seven soldiers were initially reported injured in the Chatroo area after security forces launched the operation based on specific intelligence inputs. The terrorists, believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad, opened fire and lobbed grenades in an attempt to break the cordon. Reinforcements from the Army, Central Reserve Police Force, and police were deployed, and advanced surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, was used to track the militants.
"The White Knight Corps said its troops showed 'exceptional professionalism and resolve' while operating in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions," the article noted.
Three soldiers sustained splinter injuries during the initial exchange and were evacuated to hospital, where their condition was reported as stable. The operation, which remains ongoing, is part of a broader counter-terror strategy in the Jammu region, with intensified efforts during winter months when snow restricts militant movement and escape routes.
Officials confirmed that the encounter in Kishtwar is the third such incident in the Jammu region in January 2026 as details emerged. Previous encounters occurred in Kathua’s Billawar area on 7 and 13 January. Security agencies have heightened vigilance across forest belts in Kishtwar, Doda, and Udhampur, especially ahead of Republic Day, amid intelligence inputs about attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to infiltrate more terrorists into the region.
Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are believed to be holed up in the Singhpura area, with two groups led by Pakistani nationals Saifullah and Adil suspected to be active in the region following reports. Nearly 35 Pakistani terrorists are estimated to be hiding in the forested and mountainous areas of Doda and Kishtwar districts, according to security sources.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.