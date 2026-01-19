Army Havildar Killed In Kishtwar, Hunt For Terrorists Intensifies

According to The Indian Express, Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces succumbed to his injuries on 19 January 2026 after being critically wounded during the operation.

The Army’s White Knight Corps paid tribute to his courage and sacrifice, stating that he was injured while executing a counter-terrorism operation in the upper reaches of Chhatru, Kishtwar. The injured soldiers were evacuated from the forested area with the help of local villagers and taken to hospital for treatment.