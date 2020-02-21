As River Chenab Generates Electricity, Valley Suffers Power Cuts

We have protested against power cuts, demanded uninterrupted electricity. If and when authorities listen to us, there is relief for a week before it all starts again. Authorities are in deep slumber. In most cases, the PDD department doesn't respond to protests.



People from Drabshalla Tehsil in Kishtwar protested against the PDD department for massive power cuts in December 2019. I had covered this protest for JK Update.

Residents alleged that the PDD had been supplying electricity only for 10 minutes as per the schedule for the last two months. Unfortunately, no PDD official visited this protest. People even blocked the National Highway for three hours. Only tehsil administrators visited the spot and assured the demonstrators. Despite the assurance, the power cuts continued.

Last year, due to snow, residents of Doda and Kishtwar faced a two-month electricity shutdown. The PDD failed to restore electricity due to the non-availability of equipment. People paid Rs 50 per mobile phone in various places of Doda and Kishtwar, according to a Facebook post by The Chenab Times.