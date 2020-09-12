JEE Mains 2020: Noida’s L Gokulnath Tops UP With 99.99 Percentile
Noida’s L Gokulnath has emerged as state topper in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Mains 2020, with 99.99 percentile.
Noida's L Gokulnath has emerged as Uttar Pradesh's topper in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Mains 2020, with an impressive 99.999 percentile.
The result was announced on Friday night, with 24 students securing 100 percentile.
“Amid Covid times, there’s something to cheer about. I am happy to emerge as the state topper,” he told the Hindustan Times.
He was also the state topper in the JEE Mains held in January this year. However, Gokulnath said that the “bigger challenge is to crack JEE Advanced examination,” which will determine which IIT he can take admission in.
A graduate of Somerville School in Noida, he scored 98.8% marks in his Class 12 CBSE examinations with a perfect 100 in maths, chemistry, computer science and 99 in physics.
While the pandemic had disturbed the examination schedule, Gokulnath stated that it had given him extra time to work on the weaker topics.
“Took all the precautionary measures to protect myself from the virus as Noida was the worst hit in March and April.”L Gokulnath
He insists that though he had been eyeing a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains, he will now focus on JEE Advanced.
“I am returning to my studies with a renewed focus as I do not want to leave any stone unturned before the JEE Advanced,” he said.
The Ministry of Education had earlier stated that 1,15,000 candidates were unable to appear for the JEE Mains in the first three days, highlighting the fear among students to contract COVID-19 and their urge to postpone the exam.
