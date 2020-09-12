JEE Mains 2020: Noida’s L Gokulnath Tops UP With 99.99 Percentile

Noida’s L Gokulnath has emerged as Uttar Pradesh’s topper in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Mains 2020, with an impressive 99.999 percentile.

The result was announced on Friday night, with 24 students securing 100 percentile.

“Amid Covid times, there’s something to cheer about. I am happy to emerge as the state topper,” he told the Hindustan Times.

He was also the state topper in the JEE Mains held in January this year. However, Gokulnath said that the “bigger challenge is to crack JEE Advanced examination,” which will determine which IIT he can take admission in.