Nearly 115,000 JEE Mains 2020 Aspirants Unable to Appear for Exam

According to the National Testing Agency, which conducts the JEE Mains exam each, Tuesday’s low numbers were representative of students choosing to focus on the BTech and NEET UG exams and low numbers on the first day of JEE Mains have been seen in the past as well.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday, 2 September, slammed the central government over the attendance, saying many students missed the exam due to hasty move and lack of planning to provide necessary basic arrangements and demanded re-examination.

The Supreme Court will on Friday, 4 September, consider a review petition filed by six Opposition-ruled states requesting the apex court to reconsider and revisit its earlier judgment, in which it had dismissed a petition calling for the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG.